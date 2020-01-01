Intel Core i5 9400F vs i5 1030NG7
We compared two CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 9400F (desktop) with 6-cores against the 1.1 GHz i5 1030NG7 (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400F
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1030NG7
- Consumes up to 85% less energy than the Core i5 9400F – 10 vs 65 Watt
- Newer - released 1 year and 3 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 16.7 GB/s (40%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400F +18%
416
352
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F +179%
2399
860
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400F +48%
2497
1688
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F +78%
9630
5406
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1070
Core i5 1030NG7 +3%
1105
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F +64%
4470
2723
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|March 20, 2020
|Launch price
|189 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Ice Lake Y
|Model number
|i5-9400F
|i5-1030NG7
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|6
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|11x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|10 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9400F official page
|Intel Core i5 1030NG7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
