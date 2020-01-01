Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 9400F or Core i5 1030NG7: what's better?

Intel Core i5 9400F vs i5 1030NG7

Intel Core i5 9400F
Intel Core i5 9400F
VS
Intel Core i5 1030NG7
Intel Core i5 1030NG7

We compared two CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 9400F (desktop) with 6-cores against the 1.1 GHz i5 1030NG7 (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1030NG7 and 9400F
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400F
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1030NG7
  • Consumes up to 85% less energy than the Core i5 9400F – 10 vs 65 Watt
  • Newer - released 1 year and 3 months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 16.7 GB/s (40%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 9400F and i5 1030NG7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 7, 2019 March 20, 2020
Launch price 189 USD -
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Ice Lake Y
Model number i5-9400F i5-1030NG7
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1526
Integrated GPU No Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 6 8
Base Frequency 2.9 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 29x 11x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 48K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 9MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 65 W 10 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 LPDDR4-3733
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 58.3 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 9400F official page Intel Core i5 1030NG7 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

