Intel Core i5 9400F vs i5 1035G1
We compared two CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 9400F (desktop) with 6-cores against the 1 GHz i5 1035G1 (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400F
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i5 9400F – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Newer - released 7 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
416
Core i5 1035G1 +3%
428
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F +73%
2399
1389
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400F +5%
2497
2383
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F +21%
9630
7977
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1070
Core i5 1035G1 +12%
1201
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F +22%
4470
3650
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|August 1, 2019
|Launch price
|189 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i5-9400F
|i5-1035G1
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|6
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|10x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9400F official page
|Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
