Intel Core i5 9400F vs i5 10400
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 9400F against the 2.9 GHz i5 10400. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
416
Core i5 10400 +4%
434
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2399
Core i5 10400 +35%
3228
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2497
Core i5 10400 +6%
2640
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9630
Core i5 10400 +34%
12935
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1070
Core i5 10400 +2%
1095
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4470
Core i5 10400 +36%
6095
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|189 USD
|182 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-9400F
|i5-10400
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|6
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9400F official page
|Intel Core i5 10400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
