We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 9400F against the 2.9 GHz i5 10400F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10400F and 9400F
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400F
  • Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
  • Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F
2399
Core i5 10400F +35%
3228
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F
9630
Core i5 10400F +33%
12854
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F
4470
Core i5 10400F +33%
5960

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 9400F and i5 10400F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 7, 2019 May 1, 2020
Launch price 189 USD 157 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Comet Lake
Model number i5-9400F i5-10400F
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 6 12
Base Frequency 2.9 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 29x 29x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 9MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 9400F official page Intel Core i5 10400F official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

