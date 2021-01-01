Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 9400F or Core i5 10500T: what's better?

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 9400F against the 2.3 GHz i5 10500T. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10500T and 9400F
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400F
  • 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500T
  • Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 9400F – 35 vs 65 Watt
  • Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel® UHD Graphics 630

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F
2419
Core i5 10500T +19%
2871
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F
9706
Core i5 10500T +12%
10831
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 9400F and i5 10500T

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 7, 2019 May 1, 2020
Launch price 189 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Comet Lake
Model number i5-9400F i5-10500T
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU No Intel® UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 6 12
Base Frequency 2.9 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 3.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 29x 23x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 9MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 25-35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 9400F official page Intel Core i5 10500T official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 10500T or i5 9400F?
