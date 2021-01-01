Intel Core i5 9400F vs i5 10500T
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 9400F against the 2.3 GHz i5 10500T. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400F
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500T
- Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 9400F – 35 vs 65 Watt
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel® UHD Graphics 630
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400F +6%
421
396
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2419
Core i5 10500T +19%
2871
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400F +5%
2526
2414
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9706
Core i5 10500T +12%
10831
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400F +3%
1068
1038
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4393
Core i5 10500T +7%
4689
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|189 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-9400F
|i5-10500T
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel® UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|6
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|25-35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9400F official page
|Intel Core i5 10500T official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
