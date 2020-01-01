Intel Core i5 9400F vs i5 10600
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 9400F against the 3.3 GHz i5 10600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
416
Core i5 10600 +19%
494
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2399
Core i5 10600 +49%
3583
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2497
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9630
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1070
Core i5 10600 +16%
1244
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4470
Core i5 10600 +29%
5776
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|189 USD
|213 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-9400F
|i5-10600
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|6
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|41x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9400F official page
|Intel Core i5 10600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs i5 9400F
- Intel Core i3 10100 vs i5 9400F
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600X vs Intel Core i5 9400F
- Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs i5 9400F
- AMD Ryzen 5 3400G vs Intel Core i5 9400F
- Intel Core i9 10900K vs i5 10600
- Intel Core i7 10700K vs i5 10600
- Intel Core i5 10600K vs i5 10600
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600X vs Intel Core i5 10600
- Intel Core i5 10400 vs i5 10600