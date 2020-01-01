Intel Core i5 9400F vs i5 10600K
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 9400F against the 4.1 GHz i5 10600K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400F
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 10600K – 65 vs 125 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600K
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
416
Core i5 10600K +20%
501
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2399
Core i5 10600K +53%
3674
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2497
Core i5 10600K +18%
2934
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9630
Core i5 10600K +53%
14724
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1070
Core i5 10600K +25%
1334
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4470
Core i5 10600K +55%
6941
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|189 USD
|262 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-9400F
|i5-10600K
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|6
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|41x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9400F official page
|Intel Core i5 10600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
