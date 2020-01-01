Intel Core i5 9400F vs i5 10600KF
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 9400F against the 4.1 GHz i5 10600KF. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400F
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 10600KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600KF
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
416
Core i5 10600KF +20%
501
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2399
Core i5 10600KF +53%
3659
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2497
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9630
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1070
Core i5 10600KF +23%
1315
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4470
Core i5 10600KF +51%
6763
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|189 USD
|237 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-9400F
|i5-10600KF
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|6
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|41x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9400F official page
|Intel Core i5 10600KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
