Intel Core i5 9400F vs i5 11400F
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 9400F against the 2.6 GHz i5 11400F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400F
- Newer - released 2-years and 2-months later
- 40% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1492 vs 1062 points
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 8.4 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
422
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2403
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2513
Core i5 11400F +23%
3093
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9564
Core i5 11400F +89%
18040
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1062
Core i5 11400F +42%
1509
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4380
Core i5 11400F +59%
6952
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|March 16, 2021
|Launch price
|189 USD
|157 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i5-9400F
|i5-11400F
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|6
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9400F official page
|Intel Core i5 11400F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
