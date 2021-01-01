Intel Core i5 9400F vs i5 11500
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 9400F against the 2.7 GHz i5 11500. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11500
- Newer - released 2-years and 3-months later
- 48% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1576 vs 1062 points
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 8.4 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
421
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2419
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2526
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9706
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1068
Core i5 11500 +48%
1582
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4393
Core i5 11500 +67%
7340
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|March 16, 2021
|Launch price
|189 USD
|192 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i5-9400F
|i5-11500
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|6
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|27x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9400F official page
|Intel Core i5 11500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
