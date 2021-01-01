Intel Core i5 9400F vs i5 11600K
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 9400F against the 3.9 GHz i5 11600K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400F
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 11600K – 65 vs 125 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600K
- Newer - released 2-years and 4-months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- 69% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1794 vs 1062 points
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
- Around 8.4 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
421
Core i5 11600K +44%
606
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2419
Core i5 11600K +81%
4385
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2526
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9706
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1068
Core i5 11600K +71%
1828
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4393
Core i5 11600K +104%
8945
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|March 30, 2021
|Launch price
|189 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i5-9400F
|i5-11600K
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|6
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|39x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9400F official page
|Intel Core i5 11600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
