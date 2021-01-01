Intel Core i5 9400F vs i5 11600KF
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 9400F against the 3.9 GHz i5 11600KF. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400F
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 11600KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600KF
- Newer - released 2-years and 3-months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- 66% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1765 vs 1062 points
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
- Around 8.4 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
421
Core i5 11600KF +44%
607
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2419
Core i5 11600KF +79%
4333
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2526
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9706
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1068
Core i5 11600KF +68%
1789
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4393
Core i5 11600KF +98%
8711
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|March 16, 2021
|Launch price
|189 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i5-9400F
|i5-11600KF
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|6
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|39x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9400F official page
|Intel Core i5 11600KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1