Intel Core i5 9400F vs i5 12600K

Intel Core i5 9400F
VS
Intel Core i5 12600K
Intel Core i5 9400F
Intel Core i5 12600K

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 9400F with 6-cores against the 3.7 GHz i5 12600K with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12600K and 9400F
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400F
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 12600K – 65 vs 125 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600K
  • Newer - released 2-years and 10-months later
  • Has 11 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 76% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1892 vs 1077 points
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400F
1128
Core i5 12600K +68%
1900
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F
6260
Core i5 12600K +178%
17385
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400F
2475
Core i5 12600K +61%
3997
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F
9558
Core i5 12600K +186%
27326
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400F
1086
Core i5 12600K +75%
1900
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F
4873
Core i5 12600K +143%
11821
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 9400F and i5 12600K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 7, 2019 October 27, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Coffee Lake Alder Lake-S
Model number i5-9400F i5-12600K
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU No UHD Graphics 770

Performance

Cores 6 10
Threads 6 16
Base Frequency 2.9 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 29x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 9728K (shared)
L3 Cache 9MB (shared) 20MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 65 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1450 MHz
Shading Units - 256
TMUs - 16
ROPs - 8
Execution Units - 32
TGP - 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 9400F
n/a
Core i5 12600K
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 9400F official page Intel Core i5 12600K official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 12600K or i5 9400F?
