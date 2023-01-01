Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 9400F or Core i5 12600KF: what's better?

Intel Core i5 9400F vs i5 12600KF

Intel Core i5 9400F
VS
Intel Core i5 12600KF
Intel Core i5 9400F
Intel Core i5 12600KF

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 9400F with 6-cores against the 3.7 GHz i5 12600KF with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12600KF and 9400F
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600KF
  • Newer - released 2-years and 10-months later
  • Has 11 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 71% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1847 vs 1077 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F
5609
Core i5 12600KF +216%
17700
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F
9615
Core i5 12600KF +186%
27499
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F
4870
Core i5 12600KF +141%
11714
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 9400F and i5 12600KF

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 7, 2019 October 27, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Coffee Lake Alder Lake
Model number i5-9400F i5-12600KF
Integrated GPU No No

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 6
P-Threads 6 12
Base Frequency (P) 2.9 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.1 GHz 4.9 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores - 4
E-Threads - 4
Base Frequency (E) - 2.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) - 3.6 GHz
Total
Total Cores 6 10
Total Threads 6 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 29x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 9728K (shared)
L3 Cache 9MB (shared) 20MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1700
TDP 65 W 125 W
Max. Boost TDP - 150 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory Support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 9400F official page Intel Core i5 12600KF official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i5 12600KF vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
2. Intel Core i5 12600KF vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
3. Intel Core i5 12600KF vs Intel Core i5 12600K
4. Intel Core i5 12600KF vs Intel Core i5 12400
5. Intel Core i5 12600KF vs Intel Core i5 12400F
6. Intel Core i5 12600KF vs Intel Core i7 12700KF
7. Intel Core i5 12600KF vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
8. Intel Core i5 12600KF vs Intel Core i7 12700F
9. Intel Core i5 12600KF vs AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
10. Intel Core i5 12600KF vs Intel Core i5 13600KF
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 12600KF or i5 9400F?
EnglishРусский