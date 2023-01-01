Intel Core i5 9400F vs i5 12600KF
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 9400F with 6-cores against the 3.7 GHz i5 12600KF with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600KF
- Newer - released 2-years and 10-months later
- Has 11 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 71% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1847 vs 1077 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1029
Core i5 12600KF +87%
1920
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5609
Core i5 12600KF +216%
17700
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2479
Core i5 12600KF +61%
3991
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9615
Core i5 12600KF +186%
27499
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1087
Core i5 12600KF +70%
1849
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4870
Core i5 12600KF +141%
11714
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|October 27, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Alder Lake
|Model number
|i5-9400F
|i5-12600KF
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|6
|P-Threads
|6
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.9 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.1 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|E-Cores
|-
|4
|E-Threads
|-
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|-
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|-
|3.6 GHz
|Total Cores
|6
|10
|Total Threads
|6
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|9728K (shared)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1700
|TDP
|65 W
|125 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|-
|150 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9400F official page
|Intel Core i5 12600KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1