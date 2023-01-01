Intel Core i5 9400F vs i5 13400
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 9400F with 6-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 13400 with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13400
- Has 11 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 48 GB/s (115%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 730
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1029
Core i5 13400 +76%
1809
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5609
Core i5 13400 +193%
16434
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2479
Core i5 13400 +56%
3871
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9615
Core i5 13400 +175%
26472
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1087
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4870
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|January 3, 2023
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Raptor Lake
|Model number
|i5-9400F
|i5-13400
|Integrated GPU
|No
|UHD Graphics 730
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|6
|P-Threads
|6
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.9 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.1 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|E-Cores
|-
|4
|E-Threads
|-
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|-
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|-
|3.3 GHz
|Total Cores
|6
|10
|Total Threads
|6
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1700
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|-
|148 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|192
|TMUs
|-
|48
|ROPs
|-
|24
|Execution Units
|-
|24
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|89.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9400F official page
|Intel Core i5 13400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
