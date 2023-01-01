Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 9400F or Core i5 13400F: what's better?

Intel Core i5 9400F vs i5 13400F

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 9400F with 6-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 13400F with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 13400F and 9400F
Advantages of Intel Core i5 13400F
  • Has 11 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 48 GB/s (115%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400F
1029
Core i5 13400F +76%
1814
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F
5609
Core i5 13400F +191%
16347
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 9400F and i5 13400F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 7, 2019 January 3, 2023
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Coffee Lake Raptor Lake
Model number i5-9400F i5-13400F
Integrated GPU No No

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 6
P-Threads 6 12
Base Frequency (P) 2.9 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.1 GHz 4.6 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores - 4
E-Threads - 4
Base Frequency (E) - 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) - 3.3 GHz
Total
Total Cores 6 10
Total Threads 6 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 29x 25x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 9MB (shared) 20MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1700
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. Boost TDP - 148 W
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory Support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 89.6 GB/s
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 9400F official page Intel Core i5 13400F official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 13400F or i5 9400F?
