Intel Core i5 9400F vs i5 6400
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 9400F with 6-cores against the 2.7 GHz i5 6400 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
56
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
13
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
42
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
40
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400F
- Newer - released 3 years and 4 months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- 24% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.3 GHz)
- Around 7.5 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 6400
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 530
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400F +49%
410
275
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F +120%
2346
1065
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400F +24%
2450
1969
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F +87%
9470
5063
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400F +34%
1070
801
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F +49%
4317
2901
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|September 1, 2015
|Launch price
|189 USD
|187 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Skylake
|Model number
|i5-9400F
|i5-6400
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel HD Graphics 530
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|6
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|27x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9400F official page
|Intel Core i5 6400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
3 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 3
Сompetitors
- Core i7 1065G7 and Core i5 9400F
- Core i3 10100 and Core i5 9400F
- Ryzen 5 3600XT and Core i5 9400F
- Core i5 10400 and Core i5 9400F
- Core i7 9700K and Core i5 9400F
- Core i5 1035G1 and Core i5 6400
- Core i3 8100 and Core i5 6400
- Ryzen 5 1600 and Core i5 6400
- Ryzen 3 2200G and Core i5 6400
- Core i3 6100 and Core i5 6400