Intel Core i5 9400F vs i5 6500
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 9400F with 6-cores against the 3.2 GHz i5 6500 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
63
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
14
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
42
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
43
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400F
- Newer - released 3 years and 4 months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 7.5 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 6500
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 530
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400F +17%
416
357
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F +86%
2399
1287
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400F +17%
2497
2132
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F +69%
9630
5705
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400F +34%
1070
797
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F +63%
4470
2744
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|September 1, 2015
|Launch price
|189 USD
|202 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Skylake
|Model number
|i5-9400F
|i5-6500
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel HD Graphics 530
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|6
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|29x
|32x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9400F official page
|Intel Core i5 6500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
