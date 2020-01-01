Intel Core i5 9400F vs i5 6600K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 9400F with 6-cores against the 3.5 GHz i5 6600K with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400F
- Newer - released 3 years and 5 months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i5 6600K – 65 vs 91 Watt
- Around 7.5 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 6600K
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 530
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400F +5%
410
389
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F +51%
2346
1558
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400F +6%
2450
2321
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F +53%
9470
6202
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1070
Core i5 6600K +6%
1137
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F +15%
4317
3741
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|August 5, 2015
|Launch price
|189 USD
|243 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Skylake
|Model number
|i5-9400F
|i5-6600K
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel HD Graphics 530
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|6
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|35x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|91 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9400F official page
|Intel Core i5 6600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
