We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 9400F with 6-cores against the 3.5 GHz i5 6600K with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6600K and 9400F
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400F
  • Newer - released 3 years and 5 months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Consumes up to 29% less energy than the Core i5 6600K – 65 vs 91 Watt
  • Around 7.5 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 6600K
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 530

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F +51%
2346
Core i5 6600K
1558
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F +53%
9470
Core i5 6600K
6202
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F +15%
4317
Core i5 6600K
3741

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 9400F and i5 6600K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 7, 2019 August 5, 2015
Launch price 189 USD 243 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Skylake
Model number i5-9400F i5-6600K
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU No Intel HD Graphics 530

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 6 4
Base Frequency 2.9 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 29x 35x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 9MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 91 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 34.1 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 9400F official page Intel Core i5 6600K official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 6600K or i5 9400F?
