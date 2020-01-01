Intel Core i5 9400F vs i5 7400
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 9400F with 6-cores against the 3 GHz i5 7400 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
65
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
17
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
49
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
46
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400F
- Newer - released 2 years later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- 17% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- Around 5.84 GB/s (16%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 7400
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
416
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2399
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400F +17%
2497
2128
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F +74%
9630
5523
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400F +24%
1070
866
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F +45%
4470
3075
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|January 3, 2017
|Launch price
|189 USD
|182 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i5-9400F
|i5-7400
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel HD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|6
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9400F official page
|Intel Core i5 7400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
3 (60%)
2 (40%)
Total votes: 5