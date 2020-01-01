Intel Core i5 9400F vs i5 7500
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 9400F with 6-cores against the 3.4 GHz i5 7500 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
69
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
18
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
49
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
48
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400F
- Newer - released 2 years later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 5.84 GB/s (16%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 7500
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel HD Graphics 630
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
410
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2346
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400F +7%
2450
2280
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F +55%
9470
6122
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400F +16%
1070
922
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F +35%
4317
3207
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|January 3, 2017
|Launch price
|189 USD
|202 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i5-9400F
|i5-7500
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel HD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|6
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9400F official page
|Intel Core i5 7500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
