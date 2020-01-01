Intel Core i5 9400F vs i5 7640X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 9400F with 6-cores against the 4 GHz i5 7640X with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400F
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
- Consumes up to 42% less energy than the Core i5 7640X – 65 vs 112 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i5 7640X
- Unlocked multiplier
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
416
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2399
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2497
Core i5 7640X +1%
2520
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F +47%
9630
6543
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1070
Core i5 7640X +16%
1244
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F +7%
4470
4168
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|May 30, 2017
|Launch price
|189 USD
|242 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i5-9400F
|i5-7640X
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-2066
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|6
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|29x
|39x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|112 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9400F official page
|Intel Core i5 7640X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
