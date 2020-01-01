Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 9400F or Core i5 8250U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 9400F vs i5 8250U

Intel Core i5 9400F
Intel Core i5 9400F
VS
Intel Core i5 8250U
Intel Core i5 8250U

We compared two CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 9400F (desktop) with 6-cores against the 1.6 GHz i5 8250U (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 8250U and 9400F
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400F
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 21% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
  • Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8250U
  • Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i5 9400F – 15 vs 65 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 620

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F +96%
2399
Core i5 8250U
1223
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400F +26%
2497
Core i5 8250U
1988
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F +58%
9630
Core i5 8250U
6086
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F +71%
4470
Core i5 8250U
2619

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 9400F and i5 8250U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 7, 2019 August 21, 2017
Launch price 189 USD 297 USD
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Kaby Lake R
Model number i5-9400F i5-8250U
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1356
Integrated GPU No Intel UHD Graphics 620

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 6 8
Base Frequency 2.9 GHz 1.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.1 GHz 3.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 29x 16x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 9MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 9400F official page Intel Core i5 8250U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 8250U or i5 9400F?
