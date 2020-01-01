Intel Core i5 9400F vs i5 8257U
We compared two CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 9400F (desktop) with 6-cores against the 1.4 GHz i5 8257U (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400F
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
- Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8257U
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i5 9400F – 15 vs 65 Watt
- Newer - released 6 months later
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400F +5%
416
395
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F +50%
2399
1601
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400F +6%
2497
2357
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F +16%
9630
8279
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400F +15%
1070
933
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F +16%
4470
3857
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|July 9, 2019
|Launch price
|189 USD
|320 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-9400F
|i5-8257U
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|6
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|1.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|29x
|14x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9400F official page
|Intel Core i5 8257U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
