Intel Core i5 9400F vs i5 8259U
We compared two CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 9400F (desktop) with 6-cores against the 2.3 GHz i5 8259U (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400F
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 9 months later
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
- Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8259U
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i5 9400F – 28 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400F +9%
416
381
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F +40%
2399
1709
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400F +9%
2497
2282
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F +15%
9630
8388
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400F +16%
1070
919
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F +12%
4470
3989
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|April 3, 2018
|Launch price
|189 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-9400F
|i5-8259U
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|6
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|29x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9400F official page
|Intel Core i5 8259U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i5 9400F vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i5 9400F vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Intel Core i5 9400F vs Intel Core i5 10600
- Intel Core i5 9400F vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Intel Core i5 9400F vs Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Intel Core i5 8259U vs Intel Core i7 9750H
- Intel Core i5 8259U vs Intel Core i5 8265U
- Intel Core i5 8259U vs Intel Core i5 10210U
- Intel Core i5 8259U vs Intel Core i5 8300H
- Intel Core i5 8259U vs Intel Core i3 9100F