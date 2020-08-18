Intel Core i5 9400F vs i5 8400
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 9400F against the 2.8 GHz i5 8400. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
75
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
23
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
53
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
52
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400F
- Newer - released 1 year and 3 months later
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8400
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
416
417
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F +5%
2399
2295
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2497
2422
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9630
9367
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1070
1036
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F +2%
4470
4398
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|October 5, 2017
|Launch price
|189 USD
|182 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-9400F
|i5-8400
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|6
|6
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9400F official page
|Intel Core i5 8400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
