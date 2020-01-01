Intel Core i5 9400F vs i5 8400T
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 9400F against the 1.7 GHz i5 8400T. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400F
- Newer - released 9 months later
- 24% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.1 GHz vs 3.3 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8400T
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 9400F – 35 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
416
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2399
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400F +28%
2497
1944
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F +28%
9630
7543
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400F +25%
1070
855
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F +22%
4470
3673
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|April 3, 2018
|Launch price
|189 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-9400F
|i5-8400T
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|6
|6
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|1.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|29x
|17x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9400F official page
|Intel Core i5 8400T official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
