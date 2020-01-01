Intel Core i5 9400F vs i5 9300H
We compared two CPUs: the 2.9 GHz Intel Core i5 9400F (desktop) with 6-cores against the 2.4 GHz i5 9300H (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400F
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9300H
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i5 9400F – 45 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
410
410
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F +31%
2346
1789
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400F +2%
2450
2407
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F +20%
9470
7875
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400F +4%
1070
1028
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400F +35%
4317
3197
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 7, 2019
|April 23, 2019
|Launch price
|189 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-9400F
|i5-9300H
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|6
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.9 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.1 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|29x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9400F official page
|Intel Core i5 9300H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
