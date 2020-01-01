Intel Core i5 9400H vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 9400H with 4-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 9400H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer - released 8 months later
- Around 26.47 GB/s (63%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 physical cores more
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
447
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2018
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400H +1%
2521
2485
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8284
Ryzen 5 4500U +37%
11369
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400H +3%
1094
1064
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3801
Ryzen 5 4500U +15%
4376
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|January 6, 2020
|Launch price
|250 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-9400H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|6
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9400H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
