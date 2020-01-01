Intel Core i5 9400H vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 9400H with 4-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 9400H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Newer - released 8 months later
- Around 26.47 GB/s (63%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 physical cores more
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
477
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2648
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400H +1%
2521
2497
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8284
Ryzen 5 4600U +76%
14575
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1094
1094
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3801
Ryzen 5 4600U +41%
5370
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|January 6, 2020
|Launch price
|250 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-9400H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9400H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
