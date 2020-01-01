Intel Core i5 9400H vs AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 9400H against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3750H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 6.04 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3750H
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i5 9400H – 35 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
352
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1805
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400H +16%
2521
2174
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
8284
Ryzen 7 3750H +3%
8570
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400H +28%
1094
852
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400H +9%
3801
3494
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|January 6, 2019
|Launch price
|250 USD
|1100 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-9400H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 10
Performance
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|8MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9400H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3750H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i5 9400H or Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Intel Core i5 9400H or Intel Core i5 8265U
- Intel Core i5 9400H or Intel Core i5 10210U
- Intel Core i5 9400H or Intel Core i5 1035G4
- Intel Core i5 9400H or Intel Core i5 1035G1
- AMD Ryzen 7 3750H or Intel Core i7 10750H
- AMD Ryzen 7 3750H or Intel Core i7 1065G7
- AMD Ryzen 7 3750H or AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
- AMD Ryzen 7 3750H or Intel Core i5 10300H
- AMD Ryzen 7 3750H or Intel Core i5 10210U