Intel Core i5 9400H vs AMD Ryzen 7 4700U

Intel Core i5 9400H
Intel Core i5 9400H
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
AMD Ryzen 7 4700U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 9400H with 4-cores against the 2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4700U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4700U and 9400H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 9400H – 15 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 4 physical cores more
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Newer - released 8 months later
  • Around 26.47 GB/s (63%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400H
8284
Ryzen 7 4700U +71%
14135
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400H
3801
Ryzen 7 4700U +12%
4246

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 9400H and AMD Ryzen 7 4700U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 23, 2019 January 6, 2020
Launch price 250 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen 2
Model number i5-9400H -
Socket BGA-1440 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 7

Performance

Cores 4 8
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 20x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 9400H official page AMD Ryzen 7 4700U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 4700U or Intel Core i5 9400H?
