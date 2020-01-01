Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 9400H or Core i5 1035G1: what's better?

Intel Core i5 9400H vs i5 1035G1

Intel Core i5 9400H
Intel Core i5 9400H
VS
Intel Core i5 1035G1
Intel Core i5 1035G1

We compared two 4-core laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 9400H against the 1 GHz i5 1035G1. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1035G1 and 9400H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 9400H – 15 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400H
1094
Core i5 1035G1 +10%
1201
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 9400H and i5 1035G1

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 August 1, 2019
Launch price 250 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Ice Lake
Model number i5-9400H i5-1035G1
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1526
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics G1

Performance

Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 3.6 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 10x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 8MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 45 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 9400H official page Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 -
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 1035G1 or i5 9400H?
EnglishРусский