Intel Core i5 9400T vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i5 9400T against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
70
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
33
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
62
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
58
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400T
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 5 2600 – 35 vs 65 Watt
- Newer - released 8 months later
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.9 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
- Around 2.11 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
369
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2691
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2044
Ryzen 5 2600 +10%
2244
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7777
Ryzen 5 2600 +70%
13192
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
863
Ryzen 5 2600 +14%
980
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3560
Ryzen 5 2600 +53%
5439
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|September 11, 2018
|Launch price
|182 USD
|199 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-9400T
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|6
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9400T official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
