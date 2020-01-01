Intel Core i5 9400T vs AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
We compared two CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i5 9400T (desktop) with 6-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3550H (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400T
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Around 5.84 GB/s (16%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3550H
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.7 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
365
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1700
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2095
Ryzen 5 3550H +1%
2106
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7923
Ryzen 5 3550H +4%
8202
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400T +63%
886
545
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400T +95%
3609
1853
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|January 6, 2019
|Launch price
|182 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i5-9400T
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|FP5
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|6
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9400T official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3550H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
