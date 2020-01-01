Intel Core i5 9400T vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i5 9400T against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
86
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
45
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
76
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
71
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400T
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600 – 35 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Has 23 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 24% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
- Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
481
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3583
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2095
Ryzen 5 3600 +25%
2616
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7923
Ryzen 5 3600 +126%
17906
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
886
Ryzen 5 3600 +45%
1282
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3609
Ryzen 5 3600 +104%
7365
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|182 USD
|199 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-9400T
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|6
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9400T official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
