Intel Core i5 9400T vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i5 9400T (desktop) against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4500U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400T
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i5 9400T – 15 vs 35 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer - released 8 months later
- Around 26.67 GB/s (64%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
447
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2018
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2095
Ryzen 5 4500U +19%
2485
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7923
Ryzen 5 4500U +43%
11369
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
886
Ryzen 5 4500U +20%
1064
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3609
Ryzen 5 4500U +21%
4376
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|January 6, 2020
|Launch price
|182 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-9400T
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|6
|6
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9400T official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
