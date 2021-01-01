Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 9400T or Core i3 10100: what's better?

Intel Core i5 9400T vs i3 10100

Intel Core i5 9400T
VS
Intel Core i3 10100
Intel Core i5 9400T
Intel Core i3 10100

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i5 9400T with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10100 and 9400T
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400T
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i3 10100 – 35 vs 65 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
  • 31% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1105 vs 846 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400T
2067
Core i3 10100 +28%
2641
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400T
7863
Core i3 10100 +13%
8871
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 9400T and i3 10100

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 May 1, 2020
Launch price 182 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Comet Lake-S
Model number i5-9400T i3-10100
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 6 8
Base Frequency 1.8 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.4 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 18x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 9MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 35 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 9400T official page Intel Core i3 10100 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

