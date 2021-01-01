Intel Core i5 9400T vs i3 10100
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i5 9400T with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz i3 10100 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400T
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i3 10100 – 35 vs 65 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10100
- Newer - released 1-year later
- 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
- 31% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1105 vs 846 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
436
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2220
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2067
Core i3 10100 +28%
2641
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7863
Core i3 10100 +13%
8871
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
863
Core i3 10100 +29%
1111
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400T +8%
4101
3794
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|182 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake-S
|Model number
|i5-9400T
|i3-10100
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|6
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9400T official page
|Intel Core i3 10100 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
