Intel Core i5 9400T vs i5 10400F
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i5 9400T against the 2.9 GHz i5 10400F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400T
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 10400F – 35 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400F
- Newer - released 1 year later
- 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
434
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3228
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2095
Core i5 10400F +25%
2622
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7923
Core i5 10400F +62%
12854
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
886
Core i5 10400F +28%
1136
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3609
Core i5 10400F +65%
5960
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|182 USD
|157 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-9400T
|i5-10400F
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|6
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9400T official page
|Intel Core i5 10400F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
