Intel Core i5 9400T vs i5 1135G7

Intel Core i5 9400T
VS
Intel Core i5 1135G7
Intel Core i5 9400T
Intel Core i5 1135G7

We compared two CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i5 9400T (desktop) with 6-cores against the 0.9-2.4 GHz i5 1135G7 (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1135G7 and 9400T
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400T
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
  • Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
  • 50% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1267 vs 846 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 20% less energy than the Core i5 9400T – 28 vs 35 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 24% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.2 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400T
2067
Core i5 1135G7 +35%
2789
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400T
7863
Core i5 1135G7 +30%
10250
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 9400T and i5 1135G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 September 2, 2020
Launch price 182 USD -
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Tiger Lake UP3
Model number i5-9400T i5-1135G7
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 6 8
Base Frequency 1.8 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 3.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 18x 9-24x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1250K (per core)
L3 Cache 9MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 35 W 12-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 9400T official page Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

