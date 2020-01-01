Intel Core i5 9400T vs i5 8250U
We compared two CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i5 9400T (desktop) with 6-cores against the 1.6 GHz i5 8250U (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400T
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year and 8 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 4.1 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8250U
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i5 9400T – 15 vs 35 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
353
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1223
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400T +5%
2095
1988
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400T +30%
7923
6086
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400T +6%
886
834
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400T +38%
3609
2619
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|August 21, 2017
|Launch price
|182 USD
|297 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Kaby Lake R
|Model number
|i5-9400T
|i5-8250U
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|6
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|16x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9400T official page
|Intel Core i5 8250U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
