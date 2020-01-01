Intel Core i5 9400T vs i5 8300H
We compared two CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i5 9400T (desktop) with 6-cores against the 2.3 GHz i5 8300H (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400T
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year and 1 month later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i5 8300H – 35 vs 45 Watt
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8300H
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
398
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1689
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2095
Core i5 8300H +11%
2333
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400T +4%
7923
7642
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
886
Core i5 8300H +8%
957
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400T +5%
3609
3439
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|April 3, 2018
|Launch price
|182 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-9400T
|i5-8300H
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|6
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9400T official page
|Intel Core i5 8300H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U and Intel Core i5 9400T
- Intel Core i5 10210U and Intel Core i5 9400T
- Intel Core i5 1035G1 and Intel Core i5 9400T
- AMD Ryzen 5 3400GE and Intel Core i5 9400T
- Intel Core i7 9750H and Intel Core i5 8300H
- Intel Core i5 10300H and Intel Core i5 8300H
- AMD Ryzen 7 3750H and Intel Core i5 8300H
- Intel Core i7 8565U and Intel Core i5 8300H
- AMD Ryzen 5 3550H and Intel Core i5 8300H