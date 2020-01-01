Intel Core i5 9400T vs i5 8400
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i5 9400T against the 2.8 GHz i5 8400. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
75
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
25
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400T
- Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 8400 – 35 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8400
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
417
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2295
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2095
Core i5 8400 +16%
2422
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7923
Core i5 8400 +18%
9367
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
886
Core i5 8400 +17%
1036
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3609
Core i5 8400 +22%
4398
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|October 5, 2017
|Launch price
|182 USD
|182 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-9400T
|i5-8400
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|6
|6
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9400T official page
|Intel Core i5 8400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
