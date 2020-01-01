Intel Core i5 9400T vs i5 8400T
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i5 9400T against the 1.7 GHz i5 8400T. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400T
- Newer - released 1 year and 1 month later
- 3% higher Turbo Boost frequency (3.4 GHz vs 3.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400T +8%
2095
1944
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9400T +5%
7923
7543
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9400T +4%
886
855
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3609
Core i5 8400T +2%
3673
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|April 3, 2018
|Launch price
|182 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-9400T
|i5-8400T
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|6
|6
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|1.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|3.4 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|17x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9400T official page
|Intel Core i5 8400T official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
