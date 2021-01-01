Intel Core i5 9500 vs i5 10500T
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i5 9500 against the 2.3 GHz i5 10500T. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
77
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
27
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
59
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
55
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9500
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500T
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 9500 – 35 vs 65 Watt
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
396
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2871
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9500 +9%
2635
2414
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9793
Core i5 10500T +11%
10831
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9500 +8%
1118
1038
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4621
Core i5 10500T +1%
4689
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|202 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-9500
|i5-10500T
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel® UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|6
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.0 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|25-35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9500 official page
|Intel Core i5 10500T official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
