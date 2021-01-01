Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 9500 or Core i5 11400: what's better?

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i5 9500 against the 2.6 GHz i5 11400. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11400 and 9500
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400
  • Newer - released 1-year and 11-months later
  • 52% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1670 vs 1102 points
  • Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Around 8.4 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9500
1118
Core i5 11400 +52%
1694
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9500
4621
Core i5 11400 +90%
8788

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 9500 and i5 11400

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 March 17, 2021
Launch price 202 USD 182 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Rocket Lake
Model number i5-9500 i5-11400
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 730

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 6 12
Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 26x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 9MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 50 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 9500 official page Intel Core i5 11400 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 11400 or i5 9500?
