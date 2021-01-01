Intel Core i5 9500 vs i5 11500
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i5 9500 against the 2.7 GHz i5 11500. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
66
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
31
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
59
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
52
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11500
- Newer - released 1-year and 11-months later
- 43% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1576 vs 1102 points
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 8.4 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2635
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9793
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1118
Core i5 11500 +42%
1582
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4621
Core i5 11500 +59%
7340
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|March 16, 2021
|Launch price
|202 USD
|192 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i5-9500
|i5-11500
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|6
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.0 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|27x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9500 official page
|Intel Core i5 11500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
