Intel Core i5 9500 vs i5 12500
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i5 9500 against the 3.0 GHz i5 12500. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
69
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
28
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
52
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
50
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500
- Newer - released 2-years and 9-months later
- Has 9 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 54% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1749 vs 1139 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1139
Core i5 12500 +59%
1816
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6036
Core i5 12500 +116%
13059
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2595
Core i5 12500 +46%
3791
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
9730
Core i5 12500 +109%
20319
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1142
Core i5 12500 +55%
1766
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4621
Core i5 12500 +91%
8824
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i5-9500
|i5-12500
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|UHD Graphics 770
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|6
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.0 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|256
|TMUs
|24
|16
|ROPs
|3
|8
|Execution Units
|24
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9500 official page
|Intel Core i5 12500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
