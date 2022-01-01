Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 9500 or Core i5 12500: what's better?

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i5 9500 against the 3.0 GHz i5 12500. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12500 and 9500
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500
  • Newer - released 2-years and 9-months later
  • Has 9 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 54% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1749 vs 1139 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9500
1139
Core i5 12500 +59%
1816
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9500
6036
Core i5 12500 +116%
13059
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9500
2595
Core i5 12500 +46%
3791
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9500
9730
Core i5 12500 +109%
20319
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9500
1142
Core i5 12500 +55%
1766
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9500
4621
Core i5 12500 +91%
8824
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 9500 and i5 12500

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Coffee Lake Alder Lake-S
Model number i5-9500 i5-12500
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 UHD Graphics 770

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 6 12
Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 30x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 9MB (shared) 18MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1450 MHz
Shading Units 192 256
TMUs 24 16
ROPs 3 8
Execution Units 24 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 9500
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i5 12500
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 9500 official page Intel Core i5 12500 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 12500 or i5 9500?
