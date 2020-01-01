Intel Core i5 9500 vs i5 8500
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i5 9500 against the 3 GHz i5 8500. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
81
75
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
28
28
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
63
56
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
58
55
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9500
- Newer - released 1 year and 1 month later
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
400
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2272
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9500 +9%
2671
2450
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9500 +6%
9893
9372
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9500 +5%
1076
1020
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4883
Core i5 8500 +3%
5038
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|April 3, 2018
|Launch price
|202 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-9500
|i5-8500
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|6
|6
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9500 official page
|Intel Core i5 8500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
