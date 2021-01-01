Intel Core i5 9500 vs i5 9400F
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i5 9500 against the 2.9 GHz i5 9400F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
77
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
27
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
59
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
55
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9500
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
421
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2419
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 9500 +4%
2635
2526
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9500 +1%
9793
9706
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 9500 +5%
1118
1068
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 9500 +5%
4621
4393
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|January 7, 2019
|Launch price
|202 USD
|189 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i5-9500
|i5-9400F
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|6
|6
|Base Frequency
|3.0 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|9MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 9500 official page
|Intel Core i5 9400F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
